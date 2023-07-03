Pricey veggies, Youth Cong protests

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Wearing garlands of tomatoes, members of the Youth Congress today held a protest against rise in the prices of essential commodities like vegetables.

Congress leader Harmail Kesri alleged the BJP-led Union Government had no control over the rising inflation. The prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed and gone beyond the reach of the common man. The prices of tomato, ginger and garlic had risen exponentially, he said. Kesri alleged the BJP only wanted to garner votes in the coming Lok Sabha elections with lies and hollow promises, but this time, the people of the country would oust it.

Sandeep Kumar, vice-president, said the price of petrol had remained high despite a fall in the prices of crude oil in the international market. Party general secretary Pradeep Kumar alleged the government was only busy in election rallies.