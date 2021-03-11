Priest held for molesting minor in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 7
The local police have nabbed a priest of a temple at Morni for allegedly making wrong gestures and molesting a minor girl whenever she visited the place of worship.
The suspect has been identified as Ved Prakash, a resident of Morni.
The police said the victim had lodged a complaint that whenever she went to the temple, its priest made wrong gestures and tried to molest her. She alleged that the suspect also showed him porn photographs and later threatened her that if she told this to anyone he would kill his family members.
A case under Section 354, 354-A and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect at the Chandimandir police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
