Principal secy, GMADA chief inspect Kajauli waterworks

Mohali, July 10
To ensure that water pumps deployed at the Kajauli waterworks were working properly and did not fail during the ongoing inclement weather, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, and Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), along with a team of engineers, today visited the water headworks in Kajauli.
After reviewing the situation at the site, Sinha directed the engineers to make all required arrangements to ensure that waterworks remains secure during the incessant rain.
He said it was necessary that the pumps installed at the waterworks remain operational as potable water from here was supplied to different areas in Chandigarh and Mohali.
