Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Chandigarh, October 31

The Radiology Department of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) will start a “priority pool” for MRI of those visiting outpatient department (OPD), including cancer patients, under the Ayushman Bharat and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) schemes and in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Six-month waiting period for test Most patients under Ayushman Bharat admitted to indoor patient dept get MRI appointments within one to two days, like others

However, owing to heavy rush at the PGI, waiting period for MRI test for those in outdoor patient dept sometimes extends up to six months Will enable Prompt appointments To ensure better services to Ayushman Bharat, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram and BPL patients, the dept is starting a priority pool. — Prof MS Sandhu, Head, Department of Radiodiagnosis, PGI

There are five MRI machines at the PGI, one each catering to the Advanced Trauma Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre and Advanced Paediatric Centre. Two machines are installed at the Nehru Hospital. Most patients in the Ayushman Bharat category are admitted to the indoor patient department and are being given MRI appointments within one to two days, like other admitted and poor patients.

However, due to relentless flow of patients at the PGI who are asked to go for the MRI test, the waiting period extends up to six months for some OPD patients.

With a new MRI machine being installed at the Radiology Department, the OPD patients under Ayushman Bharat and OPD cancer patients will get prompt appointments from next month. The cost of MRI test at the PGI is Rs 2,500, whereas the market rate fluctuates between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Prof MS Sandhu, Head of the Department of Radiodiagnosis, PGI, says: “In order to implement the Government of India initiatives to ensure better healthcare services to Ayushman Bharat, JSSK and BPL patients, the department is starting a special priority pool.”

“For this, a new state-of-the-art 3T MRI machine will be installed in the department next month. This will help cater to such patients, saving them the hassle of long wait for MRI appointment,” he says.

A 3T magnetic field is twice as powerful as the conventional high-field MRI scanners, and as much as 15 times stronger than low-field or open MRI scanners. This results in a clearer and more complete image. Stronger magnetic fields also produce better images of soft tissues and organs than standard MRI scanners.

“While such patients were given a priority earlier, too, but with the installation of the new machine, it will be easier to give them the earliest possible appointment for better patient care and management,” adds Prof Sandhu.

