Private hospitals not using basements for parking: Mohali MLA

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 18

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh has once again trained his guns on the four leading private hospitals in the city for not utilising their basement parking for the intended purpose, thereby causing inconvenience to road users and local residents on a daily basis. He said he would take up the issue with the Chef Minister again.

The MLA said the private hospitals have been utilising the designated parking space for their own use, and visitors and residents are forced to park their vehicles on roadsides, leading to traffic jams and congestion on the main road near the hospitals.

“I raised this issue in the budget session of the assembly as well. Then GMADA issued show-cause notices to them; however, no action was taken after that. I do not know whether the hospitals replied to the GMADA officials or not,” Kulwant Singh told The Tribune.

On March 5, the Estate Officer issued notices to six private hospitals — Max Hospital, IVY Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Indus Hospital, and one other — under Section 45(3) of the Punjab Regional Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, for not utilising their basement parking for the intended purpose. During the Budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, MLA Kulwant Singh said patients, schoolchildren, and residents of the area get stuck in traffic jams due to the haphazard parking of vehicles by attendants of patients near these hospitals. Ambulances bringing patients to these hospitals get stuck in these jams, which rusult in delays in treatment.

