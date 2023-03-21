Private schools in Chandigarh told to display on board list of books, articles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

The Department of Education in Chandigarh has issued guidelines to all Unaided Recognised Schools in the area, directing them to display a list of books, uniforms, and other articles required for each class on their notice boards and websites. The schools have also been advised not to force parents to purchase these items from a particular bookshop.

The department has been in regular contact with private schools to ensure that parents do not face any hardship while purchasing books and other items.

To facilitate a smooth transition to the new academic session, the department has been holding regular meetings with school principals and bookshop owners to resolve any outstanding issues and avoid a last-minute rush for purchases. Bookshop owners have also been advised to ensure transparency and fairness while catering to the demands of parents.

The Department of Education has acknowledged its role in the admission process and has pledged to work with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth start to the 2023-24 academic session, without any inconvenience to parents or schools. To avoid a rush at bookstores during the last few days of the session, parents have been advised to purchase school books and other required items as soon as possible.

These steps are aimed at ensuring that the process of purchasing school books and other items is carried out smoothly and fairly, without causing any hassle to parents or students.

