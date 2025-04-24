Private university students clash over 'cricket match'; 2 injured

Two groups of students--including Kashmiri youths-- allegedly got into a scuffle at Universal Group of Institutions (UGI), Lalru, over a "cricket match" on Wednesday night.

Two students received minor injuries in the clash and they were taken to Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital for first-aid treatment.

The victims alleged their clothes were also torn by the other group in the incident.

Locals said a majority of the students studying here are from the other states. Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, Lalru SHO also visited the spot last night.

"The matter was resolved peacefully and no police complaint has been filed," Brar said. Institute authorities said the matter has been resolved peacefully. All the students are safe, they said.

Hostel warden Aadil said, "The dispute at the hostel playground was regarding non-payment of money".

Mohali Police and the institute's officials also released a video statement to clear the misunderstanding over the issue.

In a security review meeting on Wednesday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had asked for heightened security arrangements at educational institutes where Kashmiri youths are studying.