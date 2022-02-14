Priyanka Gandhi seeks votes for Congress candidate

Zirakpur, February 13
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in support of Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon on VIP Road here today.
Normal flow of traffic hit
Being Sunday evening, markets were closed and the traffic on the road was relatively less. However, normal flow of traffic was halted en route the roadshow. Residents had to wait for the cavalcade to pass through the road.
The star campaigner for Congress cavalcade, with Dhillon sitting atop the SUV, began the roadshow from Nabha Sahib Gurdwara and culminated at the Chandigarh-Ambala road around 5:30 pm. Holding party flags in hand, hordes of Congress workers and supporters lined up the 2-km stretch and welcomed Priyanka Gandhi by raising slogans. She was also accompanied by Deepinder Singh Hooda, senior party leader from Haryana.
During the roadshow, Congress workers greeted her with flowers and released a bunch of helium balloons with a party flag. Posters of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepinder Singh Dhillon and Navjot Singh Sidhu dotted both sides of the road. Bhangra artistes danced to the tune of drum beats.
In her address, Priyanka said: “It is important for the development of Punjab to bring the Congress to power”. She also appealed to people to vote in favour of Dhillon. Later, she left for the Mohali airport by road.
