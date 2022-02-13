Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 12

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district vice-president, Shruti Bhardwaj, along with his associates joined the Congress today. Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon welcomed him into party. He also assured Bhardwaj due respect in the party.

Addressing a gathering , Dhillon said Shruti Bhardwaj’s joining the Congress had benefited the party in Mubarikpur. Dhillon said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi would hold a road show in Zirakpur tomorrow. There was enthusiasm among party workers and the public, he added. —