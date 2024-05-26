Priyanka, Kejri, Tharoor set to visit Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 25

In what the city Congress believes will turn the tide in its favour, a galaxy of leaders, including Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, will start campaigning in city from Sunday for Congress candidate Manish Tewari.

Priyanka will address a rally at the Ramlila Ground in Sector 27 on Sunday afternoon. The Congress is expecting a gathering of about 10,000 people. “She is a great motivator and enthusiastic orator. Her rally will turn the tide in favour of the alliance candidate. Arvind Kejriwal’s road show on May 29 will be the last nail in BJP’s coffin,” says HS Lucky, city Congress president.

Former Congress Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat was in the city today to woo the voters of the hill state leaving here.

Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor will also be here on Monday. To woo voters hailing from Purvanchal in UP, Congress' firebrand leader Kanhaiya Kumar will address a rally in a colony. "Though Kanhaiya has influence across society as he is a great orator who connects with masses, his rally's focus will be on Purvanchalis," sid Lucky. Colonies account for about 46% of the total votes.

Another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has also confirmed his visit to the city. Later, Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy CM of Himachal Pradesh, will woo voters from the Dev Bhoomi living in the city. Ambiguity continues whether former four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, who has been listed as star campaigner, will join the campaigning.

