Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Dera Bassi tomorrow

Dera Bassi, February 11
Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma should share his personal achievements rather than claiming the credit for the development works done by the late Capt Kanwaljit Singh. This was stated by Congress candidate from Dera Bassi Deepinder Singh Dhillon while campaigning in villages.
Talking about the Ghaggar project near Manoli and the Dangri bridge near Khellan, Dhillon said those works were launched by Capt Kanwaljit Singh and were completed when the MLA was not in the state politics.
Dhillon said on February 13, Priyanka Gandhi would hold a programme in Dera Bassi.
Congress upgraded Dhakoli hospital in files only: BJP
Zirakpur, Sanjeev Khanna, BJP candidate from the Derabassi Assembly constituency, has said more doctors had not been posted at the Dhakoli hospital which was upgraded during the city council elections. All announcements made by the Congress were only on paper, he added.
Khanna today campaigned in New Generation Apartments, MS Enclave, Basant Vihar, Kushal Enclave and Harmilap Nagar. TNS
SAD govt improved power supply: NK Sharma
Zirakpur: Shiromani Akali Dal–BSP candidate from Dera Bassi NK Sharma said during the SAD tenure, the Panchgrami grid had improved the power supply but sadly, the Congress regime failed to strengthen the infrastructure. Sharma addressed public rallies at Fatehpur Jattan, Paragpur, Bahoda-Bahodi, Chadiala, Amlala, Barauli, Karkaur and Sheikhupura villages on Friday. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...