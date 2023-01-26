Pro-Khalistan slogans come up at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 26

Someone painted pro-Khalistan slogans on the board of Beant Singh Memorial at Sector 42 here, on Republic Day.

The slogans were written in Punjabi on both sides of the board installed on the road opposite the furniture market.

The suspects also wrote SFJ Zindabad on the board.

SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) is a US-based banned organisation.