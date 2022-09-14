Probe agency chargesheet mum on second assailant, weapon used

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

While the CBI has submitted a chargesheet against Kalyani Singh in the court in the Sippy Sidhu, murder case, the investigating agency is still clueless about the second assailant and is yet to trace the weapon used in the crime.

Sippy, a national-level shooter and an advocate, was shot with a .12 gun at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The central probe agency has stated there are “sufficient direct, oral, electronic and documentary evidences” to establish Kalyani entered into criminal conspiracy with an unidentified person to kill Sippy.

The chargesheet states it is further established Kalyani driven by the obsession of failed love affair, fuelled by feeling of anger and morbid jealousy (due to affair of Sippy with another girl) and humiliation to her family (after her objectionable pictures were circulated by Sippy), hatched a conspiracy with the unidentified assailant and killed Sippy.

Kalyani had called up Sippy from mobile phones of others persons and asked him to meet her in the Sector 27 park.

As per the CBI, there are evidences showing Kalyani’s presence in the Sector 27 park and her having conversation with Sippy and thereafter killing him. Investigation also disclosed an eyewitness had seen Kalyani and Sippy on the walking track in the park and an unknown person entering the park, who fired two gunshots at Sippy. Thereafter, Kalyani pulled the trigger twice and shot Sippy. The statement of the eyewitness was recorded under Section 164, CrPC.

Further, some eyewitnesses had seen Kalyani and the other assailant fleeing the spot in two different vehicles.

The CBI has also stated on the day of the incident, Kalyani intentionally left her mobile phone in the Sector 10 house, where a birthday party was on. Further, the call data record (CDR) of her mobile phone showed its location to be in Sector 10 from 8.15 pm to 10.24 pm, establishing the fact that the phone was “deliberately and intentionally” left in the house.

Investigation also revealed there was no call exchanged by her between 8.16 pm and 11.37 pm and her phone was stationary, whereas in usual course, there was a lot of activity on the phone.

The CBI had requested the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi, to conduct polygraph examination on suspects Simrandeep Singh Sandhu and Karampal Singh Dhaliwal, but it could not be done as both withdrew their consent before the court.

Their request for withdrawal of consent was opposed by the CBI, but the court passed the order in their favour in August last year. Meanwhile, statements of 84 witnesses have been made part of the prosecution theory.

Forensic evidence lacking: Defence

Defence counsel Sartej Narula said the CBI didn’t have any forensic evidence as it didn’t know what type of weapon — a double-barrel or single-barrel gun, a shot gun or country made pistol — was used in the crime. All they know is a .12 cartridge was used. “The same witnesses which were already mentioned in the closure report filed by the CBI two years back are there in the chargesheet. So, technically they don’t have any evidence and want us to prove Kalyani was not at the scene,” he added.

