Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 14

Mayor Anup Gupta today wrote to the UT Adviser-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) for a thorough probe into the appointment and reinstatement of employees done on an outsourcing basis in the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing of the Municipal Corporation in the past one and a half years.

The development comes a few days after two officials, a health supervisor and the chief sanitary inspector, of the MOH wing were caught by the CBI while allegedly taking a bribe to reinstate a former employee of the department. “This is tarnishing the image of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and raising questions on the establishment of the MOH wing. It also raises the question if it is possible without the support of the superiors, and the matter should be investigated in detail,” said the letter wrote to the CVO, Dharam Pal.

No one knows how many such people have been appointed and reinstated on an outsourcing basis in the past one and a half years. “It is requested that the matter may be thoroughly investigated and taken against the officials involved in this accordingly,” added the letter that the Mayor personally handed over to the CVO today.

The CBI had nabbed Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan and Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar, both posted in the MOH wing, for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh in bribe as first instalment to reinstate a sanitary inspector. A total of Rs 2 lakh was supposed to be paid in bribe.

The bribe was allegedly offered to reinstate the complainant, Jitender Kumar, as Sanitary Inspector. He was allegedly also offered a posting in the horticulture wing, so that he could “make” some money there. It was revealed by the transcript of a purported telephonic conversation recorded by the premier investigation agency.