Probe graft charges against Vice-Chancellor, PUTA urges Chancellor

Chandigarh, December 21

After Syndicate members demanded an independent inquiry, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has now wrote a letter to the Vice-President of India, who is also the Chancellor of the university, demanding an independent inquiry against alleged rampant corruption during the regime of Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar.

In the letter, PUTA wrote about some issues that it claimed were severely damaging the reputation of the PU under the regime of Prof Raj Kumar. The association alleged that various reports of corruption at various levels in the university have been making rounds. There have been allegations of graft and recruitment scam, especially in hiring of staff through outsourcing and extending the term of contract unilaterally without following the prescribed procedure, which merit an independent inquiry. There has been a blatant violation of the university calendar for handling unfair means cases (UMC), the association alleged.

It further alleged that the sanctity of the affiliation committee constituted by the university had been demolished completely. There were instances where even after the affiliation had been declined to some colleges by the committee concerned, these colleges were granted affiliation on criteria other than merit. Irregularities allegedly committed in the construction of multi-purpose hall with budget estimates running into crores merit a thorough investigation.

“The VC is allegedly dealing directly with suppliers of various materials,” alleged PUTA.

The VC and officials at his office remained unavailable for a comment on the issue.

