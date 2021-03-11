Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The UT Health Secretary has ordered an inquiry into the matter of issuance of two different ‘medical certificates’ by the Medical Board of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, which led to a person with disability (PwD) candidate losing an MBBS seat despite scoring a better rank in the NEET exam.

In the order, Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary, stated, “An inquiry to be conducted by the Medical Superintendent in the matter about issuance of two medical certificate by the same Medical Board with diametrically opposite opinion about eligibility under PwD category for admission to the MBBS course in GMCH-32. The inquiry report should also suggest corrective measures to avoid occurrences of such instances in future.”

A PwD category applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the NEET-2021, was initially declared ineligible by the Medical Board but subsequently declared as eligible by it. As the counselling for admission to the MBBS course was over by the time the second decision came, the admission committee of the GMCH denied Kafle admission saying “no seat left and cannot be considered at this belated stage”.

Kafle is physically challenged with 40 per cent impairment in relation to his vision. He appeared twice before the same Medical Board consisting of same doctors and was declared eligible after examination with better equipment.

“Since the Medical Board is the active party in creation of the whole mess by issuance of the erroneous Medical Certificate, the Secretary (Health, Medical Education & Research) is duty-bound to issue directions for best possible corrective measures, especially when the issue is concerning a Divyang,” read the order issued by Garg.

The existing processes of issuance of such medical certificates needed to be streamlined, including procurement of required advanced equipment to ensure that there was no repetition of similar issue in future, he said.

Garg directed that the matter should be taken up with the National Medical Council with the request to allow creation of one supernumerary seat in the MBBS course for the particular academic session 2021-22 under the PwD category in the UT pool.

Second decision came late