Proclaimed offender held after 20 years on run in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

A proclaimed offender has been nabbed after 20 years in a case of kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The case was registered against Azamgarh resident Ram Brij on the complaint of a Delhi resident.

She had claimed her maternal cousin, who was married, used to frequent their home in Delhi. He visited her home on June 12, 2000, and again on June 15, but this time he claimed his wife was not well and asked her if she would accompany her to Chandigarh to see her.

The accused brought the complainant to Chandigarh and took her to his friend’s house, where they allegedly raped her for four days and took her objectionable pictures. He threatened to send her pictures to her relatives if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The accused thereafter kept her at Kajheri village in Chandigarh. On July 8, 2001, she gave birth to a baby at the GMSH-16 and managed to inform her family. The complainant’s family came and took her along, but the accused threatened to kill her son if they reported the matter to the police.

Later, a case was registered against the accused in Chandigarh on her complaint. On September 22, 2005, a local court declared him PO.

A team of the Chandigarh police raided suspected places in Azamgarh (UP), Patna (Bihar), Delhi and Yamunanagar (Haryana). On December 6, the accused was arrested near Jagadhri in Yamunanagar after 20 years.