Firing at police team: Production warrant issued against gangster Dilpreet Baba

Chandigarh, October 6

A local court has issued production warrant against alleged gangster Dilpreet Singh, alias Baba, for October 18 in a case registered against him in 2018 after he was arrested in a joint operation of the Punjab and Chandigarh Police.

The court also issued summons to prosecution witnesses SP Tejinder Singh and Inspector Amanjot Singh on the date fixed for hearing.

The police had registered a case against Dilpreet for the offences punishable under Section 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act - 1959.

At present, Dilpreet Baba is confined in the Bathinda jail. He was arrested in July 2018 after an encounter near the Sector 43 bus stand in Chandigarh.

As per the FIR, a joint team of the Punjab Police and the Chandigarh Police carried out the operation after receiving a tip-off that the alleged gangster was coming to Chandigarh to carry out a major strike in a swift car. The team reached the bus stand. As soon as the team noticed a car, the police asked Dilpreet to stop it. Instead of stopping the car, he tried to flee from the spot. Inspector Amanjot Singh of the Chandigarh Police Crime Branch rammed his Toyota Fortuner into Dilpreet’s car from the rear. A Punjab Police team hurled a stone at his car, smashing the vehicle’s front windscreen.

Dilpreet came out of the car and started firing at the police team. He suffered a bullet injury on his thigh in a retaliatory fire by the team. The police recovered arms from his car. Dilpreet is facing several criminal cases in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Maharashtra.