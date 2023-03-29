Prof Renu Cheema Vig appointed Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University

New Delhi, 29 March 2023
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, appointed Prof (Dr) Renu Cheema Vig, presently the Dean of University Instruction (DUI), as the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, today.
Exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act 1947, Dhankhar made the appointment of Prof Vig for a term of three years.
It may be noted that subsequent to the resignation of Prof Raj Kumar as Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Prof Vig was Acting Vice Chancellor since January 16, 2023.
Consequently, the Vice-President constituted a three-member search-cum-selection committee on March 21 for recommending names for the post of Vice-Chancellor. Prof Renu Vig’s appointment follows from the committee’s report.
