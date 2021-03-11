Prof Roopali Garg made DSW (Women)

Chandigarh, May 31
The Panjab University authorities have appointed Prof Roopali Garg, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, as Dean, Student Welfare (Women). Also, Prof Kashmir Singh, Department of Biotechnology, will look after the work of Secretary to Vice-Chancellor in addition to his own duties, during the leave period of Dr Muneeshwar Joshi.
