Chandigarh: Prof Shruti Bedi appointed UILS Director

Chandigarh, January 4
Following an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month, Panjab University (PU) appointed law professor Shruti Bedi as the Director of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), replacing political science professor Sarabjit Kaur.
On a petition filed by Prof Bedi through senior advocate DS Patwalia with counsel Kannan Malik, the court of Justice Harsh Bunger, while setting aside an order appointing Prof Sarabjit Kaur as the Director of the UILS, ruled that a person duly qualified in law is required to be the principal/head of a centre of legal education.
The PU had formed a committee following the High Court order to discuss the appointment. Senate member Lajwant Singh Virk, Department of Laws chairperson Prof Devinder Singh, UILS Prof Rajinder Kaur and PUTA chief Prof Amarjit Singh Naura were part of the committee.
