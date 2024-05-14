Project Sarathi: NSS volunteers help manage patient rush at PGIMER

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

PGIMER here today launch “Project Sarathi” under which the National Service Scheme (NSS) will deploy its volunteers who will play a crucial role in managing patient flow at the hospital.

At the launch of the project, PGIMER director Prof Vivek Lal said: “With an annual influx of 30 lakh patients, our manpower often falls short in managing the rush. Hence, we decided to involve volunteers, and engaging NSS volunteers seemed the most fitting choice for the project.”

“I am pleased to see the implementation of this idea, inspired by successful practice at a US Hospital, proposed by Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), PGIMER. I foresee immense potential for this small initiative to evolve into a significant movement in the times ahead.”

Prof Lal said, “Especially for the youth, at their impressionable age, experiences like these will help in shaping their outlook towards life, fostering a more humane and patient approach.”

Rai said, “We were encouraged by the swift response from the Director, Higher Education, who promptly provided 22 NSS volunteers from the Government Polytechnic College for Women, Sector 10, for a 7-day trial phase. The success of this trial has led to the formal launch of Project Sarathi, with plans to expand its reach and impact through a well-structured roster to ensure sustained support and project viability.”

“As the initiative not only bolsters the hospital’s workforce but also encourages community engagement in healthcare, Project Sarathi would be extended beyond NSS volunteers. It aims to include ex-servicemen, senior citizens and other volunteers to ensure the seamless functioning of hospital operations,” Rai said.

Lauding the initiative, Madhu Mann, Nodal Officer NSS, Government Polytechnic College for Women, said: “Aligned with the NSS motto ‘Not Me, But You,’ the students will gain invaluable real-life experience through their involvement at PGIMER. There is no better education in compassion and social responsibility than this firsthand experience.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.