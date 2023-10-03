Project to meet kids’ educational needs launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal launched Jawahar Bal Manch’s signature project ‘Ding Dong Bell’ during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations today.

“The initiative exemplify the manch’s commitment to fostering love, care and hope for children in need. The project is a platform where children from all walks of life can voice their dreams and aspirations, no matter how big or small,” said the Congress leader.

Children in the age group of 7-18 years from any part of the nation can tap on a bell icon on the manch website and make a wish. The JBM delivers the requested educational item if the wish is genuine. The theme of the manch’s Gandhi Jayanti celebrations this year was ‘Back to Gandhi’.

City Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky and Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee general secretary Capt Sandeep S Sandhu were also present on the occasion.

Haryana Youth Cong president Divyanshu Budhiraja, manch national coordinators Hassan Aman, Prabhath Kumar and Tayyab Shahid also addressed the gathering.

