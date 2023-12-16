Projects inaugurated in Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated various developmental works completed by the municipal corporation in Dhanas village in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Kuljeet Sandhu, among others.

Gupta said, “The recarpeting of Phirni Road and the reconstruction of internal gullies by providing and laying thick paver blocks in Dhanas village came as a big relief for the local residents.”

In his address, he also touched upon some other development works, such as the repair of the paver blocks in front of a government school in Dhanas and fixing a cremation ground in the village.