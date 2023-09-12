Property dealer found dead at Zirakpur flat

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, September 11

A 45-year-old property dealer was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a flat in Motia Royal City on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway in Zirakpur.

The police rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Majri Mohalla in Shahbad.

The initial police reports suggest that he may have shot himself. The police said that Ashok and his friend arrived at the housing society to meet Pawan Kumar, another property dealer.

According to information, he entered the flat at around one o'clock and at around half past one he shot himself with the pistol that he had brought with him. When he pulled out the pistol, his partner ran away from the spot while the flat owner tried to stop him, but could not save the victim. Pawan said that the deceased had been living with a female friend in this society for two-and-a-half years.

Inspector Simranjeet Singh Shergill, SHO, Zirakpur police station, said that the police were investigating the case. “The initial probe suggests that the victim died by suicide. We are in the process of determining whether the weapon used was licensed,” he added.

The SHO said that the brother and father of the deceased said that Ashok had gone to attend a ceremony of his brother-in-law who had died a few days ago. His passport and some documents of the person accompanying him were recovered from the bag of the deceased.

The police said Ashok frequently visited the flat and was reportedly under some stress. He is survived by his wife and three children.

