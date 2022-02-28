Property dealer kidnaps Chandigarh sector 46 man, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

A Zirakpur resident, a property dealer, has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly kidnapping a Sector 46 resident and snatching jewellery and cash from his wife. The suspect and the victim earlier used to deal in property business together, the police said.

According to the police, the victim’s wife reported that Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Lohgarh, called her husband to Zirakpur in January. The suspect, along with others, allegedly kidnapped the complainant’s husband, Navreet Singh, from Zirakpur and took him to Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh.

The suspects allegedly demanded money from the complainant to release her husband. She was asked to come to Zirakpur to hand over the cash. The police said the complainant reached there with Rs 40,000 and jewellery worth around Rs2.50 lakh. However, the suspects refused to take jewellery following which the complainant convinced them to come to Sector 23 in Chandigarh so that she could sell her jewellery and pay them cash. The suspects came to Sector 23 and escaped after releasing the complainant’s husband and snatching jewellery and cash from her. After the incident, a complaint was submitted at the public window at the Police Headquarters and after an investigation, a case under Sections 364-A, 379-A, 506 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station on February 26. The suspect, Ravinder, has been arrested and is on two-day police remand. “We are yet to recovery the jewellery and cash,” said a police official. —