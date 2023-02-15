Property dispute: CBI files chargesheet against Sector 11 man for filing ‘forged’ petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 14

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against a Sector 11 resident, Amardeep Singh Brar, in connection with filing an alleged “forged” writ petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) in a case related to a Rs 30-crore house built on six-kanal plot in Sector 5, Chandigarh.

The court has fixed February 22 as the next date of hearing for consideration of the chargesheet.

The CBI had registered the FIR on March 24, 2021 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court under Sections 120-B, 204, 205, 420, 466, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

House number 17 in Sector 5 here was owned by Sunder Singh, who had two sons and a daughter, Veera Sunder Singh, who was known as Priya Rajvansh in the film industry. She was an actress and had worked in several films. The families of both brothers - Padamjit Singh and Kanwal Sunder - had a dispute over property after the death of Sunder Singh.

Priya Rajvansh was murdered in 2000 in Mumbai. She gave her shares in the property equally to both brothers through a Will.

The High Court ordered a CBI probe after Padamjit Singh denied filing a writ petition with a prayer for issuance of a writ in the nature of mandamus directing the respondents to maintain status quo qua the transfer/mutation of his 50 per cent share in the house with a further prayer to quash the letter dated June 22, 2020 issued by the Estate Office, Chandigarh, requiring his appearance before the authority. He also denied of sending any such email to the Estate Office, UT, for not transferring the property.

The alleged “forged” writ petition was filed in response to a direction of the High Court passed on June 12, 2020 to the Estate Office to decide the request of a woman, Pritam Kaur, for the transfer of 50 per cent share of the house in her favour within a period of six weeks.

Pritam Kaur claimed that Padamjit Singh had executed a general power of attorney in favour of her husband Peshaura Singh Thind in 2006 giving him the right to sell the house in dispute and also mentioning therein that he had executed an agreement to sell his share in this house to her husband.

She said the Estate Office informed her regarding the receipt of an email dated May 10, 2020, as stated to have been sent by Padamjit Singh with a prayer not to entertain any request from anyone for transfer of the house on his behalf. When she approached Padamjit, he informed her that he had never sent any such email to the Estate Office, Chandigarh.

In the FIR, the CBI alleged that the forged petition was drafted at the instance of Brar. Brar had allegedly paid Rs 50,000 to an advocate as legal fee. The CBI inquiry revealed that the ‘vakalatnama’ and accompanying affidavit with the petition filed through the advocate did not bear the original signature of Padamjit. The probe also revealed that a false email id purported to be of Padamjit Singh was created and was also used to send email to the Estate Office, Chandigarh.