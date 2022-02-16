Property Grab Case: Didn’t have qualification to run medical shop, witness tells court

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 15

Amit Gupta, one of the prosecution witnesses in the alleged property grab case of Sector 37, Chandigarh, told the court today that he did not possess the required qualification to run the medical store.

He also told the court that he was not the owner of the chemist shop, which he was running in Sector 37, Chandigarh.

Gupta’s examination in the alleged property grab case continued today also. In the last hearing, Gupta was directed to produce his educational certificates before the court.

The direction was issued on an application of Rajesh Sharma, counsel for accused Sanjiv Mahajan, who requested that the witness be directed to produce his educational certificate. Gupta was running the medical shop in Sector 37.

Gupta is the first witness in the case who alleged that accused Sanjeev Mahajan came to his shop in April 2017 and allegedly told him not to give medical treatment to Rahul Mehta, owner of the house, which was allegedly grabbed. He also alleged that he was tortured at the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh, soon after Mehta went missing.

During the cross-examination by Rajesh Sharma, Amit Gupta told the court that he did not have the mandatory education qualifications to run the medical shop. He also told the court that he did not possess the qualification to prescribe medicines or give medicines or even do dressing on wounds of patients.

During the last hearing, Gupta claimed that he had a degree of nursing, but did not bring those due to his ill health.

It also came on record that the drug licence for running goodwill medical store was cancelled in December 2019. Thereafter, he started medical store in another name.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bangar, another prosecution witness in the case, stated before the court that the accused had left Rahul Mehta at his farmhouse at Nayagaon in June 2017. He deposed that the accused also came in 2021 to inquire about Rahul Mehta.

Jagdeep Sood, Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, adjourned the hearing in the case to February 22.