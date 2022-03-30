Property tax: Kalka civic body issues 12-yr recovery notices

Panchkula, March 29
Residents living in the Municipal Council area of Kalka are in a shock as the civic body has sent notices for recovering property tax for the past over 12 years.
Advocate Vijay Bansal, president, Shivalik Vikas Manch, has sent a representation to the state government. The representation, which was addressed to the Chief Secretary, Haryana, the Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, and the Director-General, District Municipal Commissioner, demanded that an order in this connection should be issued to the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council.
Vijay Bansal said since 2010, when the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula was formed, area residents were deprived of basic amenities, including sewerage, drinking water, road connectivity, etc. There was no justification for sending notices to pay property tax for 12 years, he added.
Bansal said it was clarified by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case in 2014 that the municipal body administration cannot collect property tax from any person for a period of more than three years. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals
Ukraine vows not to host foreign military bases, ready for ‘...