Property tax: Kalka civic body issues 12-yr recovery notices

Panchkula, March 29

Residents living in the Municipal Council area of Kalka are in a shock as the civic body has sent notices for recovering property tax for the past over 12 years.

Advocate Vijay Bansal, president, Shivalik Vikas Manch, has sent a representation to the state government. The representation, which was addressed to the Chief Secretary, Haryana, the Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, and the Director-General, District Municipal Commissioner, demanded that an order in this connection should be issued to the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council.

Vijay Bansal said since 2010, when the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula was formed, area residents were deprived of basic amenities, including sewerage, drinking water, road connectivity, etc. There was no justification for sending notices to pay property tax for 12 years, he added.

Bansal said it was clarified by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case in 2014 that the municipal body administration cannot collect property tax from any person for a period of more than three years. —