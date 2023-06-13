Property tax: Over 1K apply for data correction in Panchkula

Panchkula, June 12

A total of 1,017 applications were received during a two-day property tax data correction camp organised by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

The camp, which concluded yesterday was held to rectify any errors in property tax data and provide prompt solutions to the concerns of property owners.

681 issues resolved on the spot During the camp, 681 cases were resolved, while 454 errors were entered on the Urban Local Bodies portal for further correction.

Property holders with incomplete documents were requested to visit the MC office at the community centre in Sector 4 with complete documentation.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, accompanied by councillor Narender Lubana, visited the camp at the community centre in the MDC, Sector 6, to oversee the operations and instructed staff members to address issues on the spot.

The Mayor said as per the directions of state Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta, the property tax data correction camps were held at 16 locations across the district, keeping in mind the convenience of urban and rural property holders. The initiative aimed at preventing any inaccuracies in property tax records.