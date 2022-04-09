Property tax receipts up 11.86% in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Mohali, April 8

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) witnessed 11.86 per cent increase in the property tax collection in the fiscal 2021-22. The corporation had collected Rs2.5 crore more tax than what it had received in the year 2020-21. Besides, the civic body also increased the revenue in the forms of licence fee and tehbazari fee.

Sources said a sum of Rs21.77 crore was collected as property tax in the financial year 2020-21 whereas the next year saw the receipts of Rs24.35 crore. Besides, notices have been issued to those who have not submitted their property tax on time. The MC may seal such properties.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu lauded the employees and officers of the civic body for the increase in the revenue from property tax, licence fee and tehbazari fee.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said under the leadership of the Mayor, development works were going on in all areas falling under the corporation. He thanked people who paid property tax on time which helped smooth progress of development works.