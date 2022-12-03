 Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report : The Tribune India

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

It was manufactured by Nixi Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Kala Amb

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

The samples of anaesthetic propofol that were drawn by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, following the death of five patients at the institute recently have been found contaminated with bacteria and impurities that are highly toxic for human organs.



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 2

The samples of anaesthetic propofol that were drawn by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, following the death of five patients at the institute recently have been found contaminated with bacteria and impurities that are highly toxic for human organs.

There leaves no doubt that injection propofol with batch No. PNL 220316, manufactured by Nixi Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Kala Amb, was toxic and had bacterial contamination... probable cause of deaths. -- PGI’s internal probe committee

The revelation has been made in a report by an internal committee that was constituted by the PGI to investigate the deaths. The drug propofol, or propoven, injected for anaesthesia, was manufactured by Nixi Laboratories Private Limited, a firm based in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh.

8 serious adverse events were reported at PGI in 10 days

5 patients had died while the remaining three recovered

Following the adverse events after the administration of propofol, sealed vials of the anaesthetic were retrieved from operation theatres and sent for analysis to the PGI’s Department of Pharmacology and Department of Medical Microbiology as well as the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility, Panjab University.

After testing, it was found that the propofol vials contained at least 26 impurities, some of which were highly toxic for human organs and had pH below the range recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, the report mentioned.

The Department of Medical Microbiology reported that the vials were contaminated with burkholdaria contaminas (bacteria), which is known to cause septicaemia (blood poisoning). Septicaemia or sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection.

The committee reported that there were eight serious adverse events over a period of 10 days (August 22 to September 1) in the PGI’s neurosurgical operation theatres. After being administered the anaesthetic, all patients reported unexplained hypotension, acute renal injury, followed by anuria/oliguria (production of no or abnormally small amounts of urine). Of the eight patients, five died while the rest recovered.

The committee examined all possible causes for the adverse events and the injection propofol was found to be the common factor in all the cases. The other drugs given to the affected patients were ruled out as these were widely used in other operation theatres without any complaint of adverse events.

The PGI’s Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care opined that the adverse events were most likely due to propofol injection. The report said the adverse events were not reported after stopping the usage of the propofol injections of the particular brand. Theprobe committee had concluded that the drug was the “most probable cause of the serious adverse reactions, including deaths”.

Meanwhile, a report pertaining to the quality of the anaesthetic’s same batch (PNL 220316), drawn by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Sub-Zone (Baddi), received on September 27, had revealed that the samples failed in terms of description, pH, free fatty acid and bacterial endotoxins sterility. The testing was done at the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh. The samples of the same batch drawn by the Himachal Drugs Control Department were sent for testing to the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kolkata, and these failed in ‘assay’ and free fatty acid. Interestingly, there were contradictions in the HP and CDSCO reports.

Fatal anaesthetic manufactured by Kala Amb firm

  • Propofol vials drawn from PGI OTs found contaminated with bacteria that causes septicaemia or sepsis
  • Had incorrect labelling, physical appearance on storage was found to be of suboptimal quality
  • The vials appeared non-uniform, broken and had heterogeneous particle size
  • Labels did not contain full information about the drug’s ingredients
  • At least 26 impurities detected in the samples, some of which are highly toxic for human organs

#PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

3
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

4
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

5
Punjab

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

6
Trending

Man dies after iron rod breaks window, pierces his neck on board Delhi-Kanpur train

7
Delhi

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

8
Nation

Narco test: Aaftab killed Shraddha in 'a fit of rage', reveals about her mobile phone, weapons he used to chop her body

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Properties of four GBP fugitives to be attached

10
Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’

US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’

Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...

Not passive on Ukraine, talking to both sides: UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj

Not passive on Russia-Ukraine conflict, talking to both sides: UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj

Military Literature Festival: Sparking debate on national security

Military Literature Festival: Sparking debate on national security

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

Will be extradited: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

It was manufactured by Nixi Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Kala Amb


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority

3 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 44.95 lakh in Paris auction

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

12 ASI aspirants booked for cheating

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi MCD polls

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Smart City meeting held; nod to hiring of more staff

3 held for poaching deer; weapons seized

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project