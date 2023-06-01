Proposal for Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

For the expansion of India Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre in Sector 18 under Phase 3, the IAF will submit a proposal to the UT Administration within 10 days.

A meeting in this regard was held here today and was attended by officers of the administration and the IAF. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the centre on May 8.

The IAF has already handed over Phases 1 and 2 of the centre to the UT Tourism Department for operation

An official said Phase 3 would be developed as “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre”. It will come up in an adjoining hall spread over 13,000 sq ft, having technology-based and electronic systems, simulators and aero engines.

The Phase 1 of the centre, set up in a 15,000 sq ft hall, showcases IAF’s history and legends. As part of Phase 2, a GNAT aircraft has been put on display at the light point outside the centre. The upcoming Phase 3 will have technology-driven features and experiences to inspire youngsters to join the force.

The entry ticket for an adult has been priced at Rs 50, while entry is free for children below 18 years. The ticket for immersive experience with simulators costs Rs 295 for both children and adults in three slots of 25 people each at 10 am, 12 pm and 3 pm, subject to prior booking, said an official. The tickets are available on the Chandigarh Tourism app and at counters. The centre is open from 10 am to 6 pm.

The heritage centre has eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapons display. The biggest draw is a flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have also been set up.

A souvenir shop is part of the museum. The centre has on display five vintage aircraft, along with cockpit exposure. A theme-based cafe is operational for public. A wall with pictures of 58 vintage and retired aircraft has also been set up.