Proposal to change count of seats for various PEC courses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) held its 102nd Senate meeting to discuss several important agendas related to the institution. The members discussed restructuring of undergraduate seats and proposed to change courses and curriculum to remain relevant to the needs of the market, considering the pace of change in nature and job profiles in engineering.

After much deliberation, the members proposed the strength of students in the BTech programme as 90 seats for civil engineering, 30 seats for metallurgical and material engineering and 30 seats for production and industrial engineering. They also proposed to begin three new BTech programmes, including BTech in electronics engineering (VLSI design and technology) (30 seats), BTech design (30 seats) and BTech in computer science and engineering (Artificial Intelligence) (30 seats).

Restructuring of postgraduate seats was also discussed. The number of seats in MTech programmes has been restructured as per the demand of the current times.

Considering industrial tour, result of BTech 1st year students, rank certificates of BTech and MTech programmes, were among some of the routine agendas discussed in the meeting.

Manmohan Singh, a member of Punjab Infrastructure Regulatory Authority, Chandigarh, joined the Senate as an external member in the meeting today. Prof Arun Kumar Singh from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Prof Suman Kant from the Department of Production & Industrial Engineering, Dr Ajay Kumar from the Department of Electrical Engineering, PEC Senior Librarian Seema Vasishta and PEC Network Administrator Sushil Kumar were among the newest members present at the meeting.

Closure of courses

The Senate proposed to close MTech in electronics engineering and in production and industrial engineering. The Senate also proposed to start an MTech programme in computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture in the Department of Production and Industrial Engineering, with 30 seats from the 2023-24 academic session.

The proposal to confer an award in the form of a scholarship in the memory of Kaushik Mahajan (Batch 1992-96) for the ‘Best Hardware Project’ to the BTech final year students was also approved in the meeting.