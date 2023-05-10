Proposal to introduce Administrator’s Award

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 9

The draft of the Chandigarh’s Sports policy proposes to introduce Administrator’s Award for extraordinary accomplishment in sports for individuals/organisations or others. However, former players suggest introducing ‘State or Chandigarh UT Award’ for sportspersons to be named after former international players.

Nation’s heroes, including ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh, Triple Hockey Olympian Gold medallist Balbir Singh (senior), former volleyball international and first director of the Sports Department Nirmal Milkha Singh, 1986 Dronacharya Awardeed Desh Prem Azad and others, had their deep roots in Chandigarh before biding adieu to the world.

As per the policy, the department will felicitate special/unique individuals chosen from players, coaches, referees/umpires, physical education teachers and differently abled sportspersons with the Administrator’s Award for extraordinary accomplishment at the global level. Organisation(s) chosen from government/ government-aided as well as private educational institutions, NGOs, corporate/sponsors, and sports associations of Chandigarh, which contribute remarkably for sports development and add to the glory, honour and pride of Chandigarh, had been proposed to be honoured with the Administrator’s Award.

The award will also be given for extraordinary achievement in adventure sports. It will also be given for distinguished Lifetime Sports Achievement at the international level. The award will comprise an elegant memento (embedded with Chandigarh’s emblem), certificate, ceremonial scarf and Rs 5 lakh cash prize.

“This is a good suggestion to have an award (Administrator’s Award) for individuals, but the department should also name some awards after former legends of the country. These awards should be given to the best performing city/college or schools teams (overall), something similar on the lines of awards named after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA), (Hockey India’s) Balbir Singh Senior Award or (nation’s top sports award) Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. I will also submit my suggestion with the department,” said Wing Commander Satish Bhatuia, former national badminton champion and former international shuttler.

The draft claims that: “Vast legacy of sportspersons originating from the Union Territory of Chandigarh to rise and shine India’s honour on national and international scene is the biggest achievement and motivation for the department.”

Focus on individual events

The policy mentions department’s focus on particular individual disciplines in the coming years. The events include water sports (at Lake Sports Complex), badminton (at Sector 38 Sports Complex), lawn tennis (at Lake Sports Complex), table tennis (at Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall), judo (Sector 34 Sports Complex), wrestling (at Sports Complex, Mani Majra), boxing and weightlifting (at Sector 42 Sports Complex).

Talent hunt programmes

It also proposes the department’s effort to find potential among schoolchildren. Competitions under the Talent Hunt Programme for age group in the 6-9, 9-11 and 11-13 years will be held annually.

Online databank to be generated