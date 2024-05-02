Zirakpur: Proposal to sell OTC medicines at grocery shops opposed

Zirakpur, May 1
The Dhakoli Chemists Association (DCA), under the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), opposed the proposal of the Central government to allow the sale of over the counter (OTC) medicines at general stores and grocery shops.
The government has proposed to bring OTC medications into India through an amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations and permit their retail market sales without the need for a prescription.
Vishvas Kumar Gaba, general secretary of the association, said AIOCD president JS Shinde had written a letter to the Government of India opposing the decision to allow the sale of OTC medicines in general stores and grocery shops. “This step would be dangerous for both the society and chemists,” Shinde said.
OTC medicines treat common cold, mild discomfort, allergies and other benign health issues.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...