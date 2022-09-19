Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, September 19
The protest at Chandigarh University over the objectionable videos abated in the wee hours of Monday with girl students continuing to leave the hostel campus accompanied by their parents.
Chandigarh University has declared non-teaching days till September 24.
Sources said a committee, including students, university officials, administration and police, is being formed to address the students’ demands.
The students’ protest was not only about the fears regarding the sharing of videos of the girls in the common washroom of the hostel. Disgruntled students on Sunday night sought better privacy in the common washroom, relaxed entry-exit timings for hostel inmates, and no undue interference by wardens about clothes.
On Sunday night, cops questioned the hostel warden, who reported the matter to the DSW office manager, for around two hours about the sequence of events. After several students complained of undue strictness by the hostel wardens, the university officials assured them to look into the matter.
The arrested suspects, two Shimla youths and the Chandigarh University girl student, will be produced in the court on Monday.
The police investigation regarding the videos is focused on the forensics now with the police trying to ascertain whether the videos were shared further or uploaded on Internet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case
Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...