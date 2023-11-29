Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 28

Although the Samyukta Kisan Morcha called off its protest this evening after meeting the Governor, the movement of vehicles remained affected on the stretch near the protest site till late at night. Police officials said traffic would be restored completely early Wednesday morning.

Most of the protesters had left the spot in the evening. Only a few, who had to travel to far-off places, chose to stay for the night and leave early in the morning.

Traffic, visibility and fog weighed heavy on their mind as they had to drive off in tractor-trailers and bikes.

“Around 500 protesters, along with their vehicles, will start moving out early in the morning. Keeping in mind the safety of road users and protesters, traffic would be restored completely early in the morning. This arrangement was scheduled beforehand,” said a Mohali police official. Meanwhile, the police shifted aside the barricades from the road near the site but were yet to take them off the road. A majority of the police personnel, too, moved out of the stretch.

Tricity residents heaved a sigh of relief as the news of protest being called off started coming in. It has been almost three days the road in Phase-11, Mohali, was closed as thousands of protesters from across the state in tractor-trailers, SUVs and buses lined up in two rows on both sides of the road in Phase 11. Heavy police force was deployed on both sides of the Mohali-Chandigarh border with roads barricaded. Tippers blocked the road at Jagatpura-Chandigarh barrier side.

Commuters going towards International Airport, Aerocity, Bestech side, and those headed for Patiala, Sangrur and Sirsa from Chandigarh had been forced to take detours for the past three days.

As part of their three-day protest, thousands of farmers, farm labourers and teachers from 33 unions of Punjab had gathered on Mohali-Chandigarh border pressing for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops from the Centre among other demands.

