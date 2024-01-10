 Protest erupts as reversing tipper crushes biker to death : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Protest erupts as reversing tipper crushes biker to death

Protest erupts as reversing tipper crushes biker to death

Agitators hurl stones at cops, situation in control; driver held

Protest erupts as reversing tipper crushes biker to death

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta speaks to kin of the deceased in Lalru on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 9

A 30-year-old brick kiln worker riding a bike was crushed to death while the person riding pillion survived injuries after a tipper truck hit them while reversing on the Jeuli-Malakpur road in Lalru today.

Irate kiln workers and their kin blocked the road and hurled stones at policemen trying to lift the blockade. The protesters also raised slogans against the administration for failing to rein in tipper trucks used for mining.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta also reached the spot.

The deceased was identified as Bhim, a native of Muzaffarnagar (UP), who had started working at the kiln a month ago. He is survived by six siblings. The injured was identified as Chhote Lal.

According to information, the victims were going to the kiln on a bike at the Jeuli-Malakpur road this morning. An earth-laden tipper was moving in front of them.

The tipper driver stopped the vehicle and started reversing it in order to give pass to another tipper coming from the opposite direction. Taken by surprise, the two bikers did not get time to get aside and were hit by the tipper truck. Bhim was crushed under it. The bike was damaged too.

Locals said as soon as the kiln workers came to know about the accident, they reached the spot and staged a protest.

Cops tried to remove the body, but protesters showed resistance following which some of the agitated workers, including several women, started pelting cops with stones. The situation was, however, brought under control immediately.

An official of the Handesra police station, Malkiat Singh, said, “On the statement of Chhote Lal, a case has been registered against the tipper driver. The driver has been arrested and the tipper impounded.”

The Dera Bassi SDM said the police had been instructed to carry out regular checking of overloaded tippers. He added that mining officials had been asked to find alternative routes for tippers in two days so that these vehicles did not use link roads through villages.

Wheels of terror

  • Despite the administration constituting seven teams to keep a check on the movement of mining vehicles in the district on daily basis from January 1 onwards, the terror of tipper trucks continues.
  • Tipper trucks used for mining now move in a queue, batches of six to seven trucks, and use link roads through villages. Residents' protests are falling on deaf ears as they say overloaded tippers damage village roads, pose risk to commuters besides raising dust all the way.
  • The tipper terror prevails on Dera Bassi-Barwala road, Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road, Mubarikpur-Sundran road, Gulabgarh-Behra road, Bijanpur road, Mukandpur road and Bhagwasi-Toganpur link road.
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

2
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

3
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

4
Trending

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

5
Punjab

Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry

6
World

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

7
Punjab

Around 15 Punjab Congress leaders stay away from meeting called by Devender Yadav; resent party ‘not reining in’ Navjot Sidhu

8
Haryana

Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

9
Haryana

2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

10
India

Non-Muslim Indian delegation makes historic visit to Medina, Smriti Irani leads it

Don't Miss

View All
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Top News

Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home

Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home

India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister

PM holds roadshow with UAE Prez ahead of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit

PM holds roadshow with UAE Prez ahead of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit

Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina

Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina

Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles

Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study

Start-up CEO kills her 4-yr-old son in Goa, held

Start-up CEO kills her 4-yr-old son in Goa, held


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

DSP’s plea on turning approver in drugs case to come up on January 23 in Tarn Taran court

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Mayor

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Row over building violations: Chandigarh to withdraw notice to golf club, High Court told

Year after nod, rooftop solar plants hang fire

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Top court upholds cap on number of visits by prisoners’ kin, advocates

Congress to join protest against Municipal Corporation of Delhi today

Gopal Rai approves Rs 250 crore projects for Delhi villages

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar DSP murder case: Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Congress not questioning AAP in Sukhpal Khaira case: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

4 buildings sealed in Ludhiana

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna