Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 26

A huge march was taken out by activists seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and justice in the 2015 sacrilege cases, after the Republic Day function on Mohali roads.

Protesters on foot holding saffron, blue and black flags, cars and tractors moved near Phase XI.

A heavy police force escorted the protesters.

Police had made several diversions in the city. Traffic on Airport Road from IISER to the Sohana gurdwara was affected.

Activists said the 3,000-strong crowd is set to take out an 18km march as planned.

The Kaumi Insaaf Morcha has been pitching tents on the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7.