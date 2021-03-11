Protest thwarts Chandigarh Estate Office’s demolition drive at 2 villages

Chandigarh, April 24
The UT Estate Office failed to conduct a demolition drive in Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu as residents of the two villages started holding a protest today.
An Estate Office team reached the spot around 8 am to demolish illegal constructions in the two villages. However, residents blocked the road by parking tractors. A large crowd gathered at the spot where the drive was to be conducted.
Leaders of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party also reached the spot, demanding cancellation of the drive.
Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey, who was at the spot, said the BJP government should stop such harassment of the people.
“We will oppose any attempt made to run bulldozers on the houses of general public in Chandigarh. The Administration reached with a bulldozer to break houses, but where were UT officials when these houses were registered and given electricity and water meters. Even electricity and water bills are being collected from these people for so many years.”
