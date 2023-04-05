Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 4

Day after returning to the Sector 52-53 intersection on the Mohali-Chandigarh border for a protest, activists of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha staged a sit-in at the site again today.

The activists had staged a peaceful protest for around five hours on Monday. The barricading had initially been put up on the section following the February 8 clash between the protesters and police. After a month-long standoff, the traffic was restored on the section in the second week of March, much to the relief of motorists and area residents.

The police have yet again barricaded the section for the time-being, leaving the road users harassed. The morcha activists have announced resumption of the peaceful protest daily till the time they are allowed by the police to march towards the Punjab Chief Minister’s residence.

A heavy police force was deployed at the spot with barricades on roads from Chandigarh and Mohali side as well. Frequent blockades were causing inconvenience to local residents, said local residents.

One road connecting the UT is already blocked since January 7. The section from the Sector 51/52 light point (Himalaya Marg) till the YPS roundabout has been blocked as protesters seeking the release of “Bandi Singhs” have pitched tents. This is not only affecting daily commuters but also area residents, who are forced to take a detour to reach their destinations.

#Mohali