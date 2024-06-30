Protesters demand release of MP Amritpal, Sikh prisoners

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 29

Members of Sikh organisations, led by SGPC member Karnail Singh Panjoli, today held a protest march for the release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jails even after completing their sentences and MP Amritpal Singh.

The march started after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Jyoti Swaroop Sahib and ended at Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib, where ‘ardaas’ was performed in this regard.

Panjoli said the government claimed that India was the largest democratic country in the world where people’s mandate was respected, but it was unfortunate that Amritpal, who won the Lok Sabha election with a huge margin even from the jail, was not yet released and administered the oath as MP. He said the Union Government should not adopt double standards with Sikhs.

Panjoli appealed to all elected members of the Lok Sabha from Punjab to raise their voice for the release of Amritpal, who was elected with an overwhelming majority to raise public issues in the parliament. He said apart from Amritpal and his companions, Jathedar Jagtar Singh Hawara, Jagtar Singh Tara, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Balwant Singh Rajoana should be released as soon as possible.

Amarinder Singh Libra, senior SAD(B) leader, said if the government did not withdraw black laws like the National Security Act and release Amritpal and his associates, they would intensify their struggle.

