Protesters pitch tents at Sohana chowk

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

Movement of traffic on the Airport Road remained obstructed for the third day today with the sympathisers of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh pitching tents in the middle of the road to protect themselves from rain. For the last three days, most devotees have been desisting from visiting the nearby gurdwara.

Road users are forced to take detours to reach their destinations. Commuters and local residents were seen walking through the blocked roads to reach their places. With road users taking alternative roads, the traffic on the inner roads of Sector 70, Sector 71, Sector 77, Sector 78, Sector 69 and Sector 68 remained chaotic.

After the YPS chowk, the Sohana chowk is the second spot in Mohali to become a protest site with heavy police deployment. Meanwhile, the rest of the city remained peaceful. Mohali Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said negotiations were underway with the protesters to resolve the matter.