 Protesters snatched tear gas handgun, ammunition; tried to kill policemen, says Chandigarh Police FIR : The Tribune India

Police have named seven persons associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that is spearheading the protest in the FIR

PTI

Chandigarh, February 9

Protesters allegedly snatched a teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen amid raising of pro-Khalistan slogans during a violent clash with the Chandigarh Police, according to an FIR.

Members of Komi Insaf Ekta Jathebandi attack Chandigarh Police vehicle with swords at Mohali Chandigarh border, in Chandigarh, on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The Chandigarh Police lodged the FIR on Wednesday late night in connection with the clash in which around 30 policemen, including the Rapid Action Force personnel, were injured while several police vehicles were damaged.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Sector 52-53 at the Chandigarh-Mohali border when protesters tried to force their way to reach Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence here.

Police have named seven persons, associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha that is spearheading the protest, in the FIR, and many unidentified persons have been booked under 17 sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, according to the Chandigarh Police First Information Report.

The protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners on Wednesday had attacked police personnel and damaged a water cannon vehicle, a "vajra" (riot-control vehicle), two police jeeps, a fire-fighting vehicle and some other vehicles with swords and sticks.

The FIR said the protestors deliberately damaged police vehicles and other police equipment.

It said amid the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans, some protestors on tractors and horses attacked policemen with sticks, swords and spears with the intention to kill them.

Several police personnel who sustained injuries ran to save their lives, according to the FIR.

Had they (policemen) not saved their lives by running away, the protestors would have killed them, it added.

As per the FIR, a tear gas handgun, ammunition from the 'vajra' vehicle and several equipment lying in the vehicles of Rapid Action Force were taken away by the protestors, while around 20 police barricades were damaged.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Inspector Davinder Singh, the station house officer of Sector 34 police station.

Among those who have been booked included Gurcharan Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amar Singh Chahal, Dilsher Singh Jandiala, all associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha.

The Chandigarh Police has also released the CCTV footage of the incident, in which several protestors, carrying swords and sticks, could be seen attacking police vehicles.

On Monday and Tuesday, the protestors had tried to move towards Chandigarh but were detained by police.

Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons), members of several Sikh bodies and others participated in the march.

The protesters have been seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

They are also seeking “justice” in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.  

