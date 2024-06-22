Protesting sanitation staff dump garbage outside GMADA office in Mohali

Mohali, June 21
Sanitation staff of the MC today staged a protest demonstration outside the GMADA office, demanding immediate resolution of garbage disposal after the Local Bodies Department stopped dumping at the Phase 8 Industrial Area site two days ago.
The protesters dumped garbage in front of the GMADA office to highlight their ‘inconvenience’.
Pawan Godiyal, secretary, Sanitation Workers’ Union, stated that GMADA should set up resource management centres in the newly developed sectors and provide infrastructure for segregation of wet and dry waste. The protesters said the segregation of waste at public places is a major issue whereas door-to-door garbage collection was more or less on track.
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi had threatened a demonstration if the district administration, MC and GMADA officials did not find a solution to the problem.
After a senior official of the Local Bodies Department ordered to completely stop dumping of garbage at the Phase 8 site following the guidelines of court, sanitation staff sought an alternative.
The garbage disposal system in Mohali is in a mess with the MC, Local Bodies Department and administration officials clueless about tonnes of waste being generated daily.
