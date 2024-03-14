Protesting TGT job aspirants plant saplings outside HSSC Panchkula office

Panchkula, March 13
TGT (trained graduate teacher) candidates from across the state, who are protesting outside the office of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in Sector 2 here, carried out a plantation drive as a form of protest over delay in the declaration of results.
The aspirants have come from various parts of the state, including Jhajjar and Hisar, and have been protesting in the city since November. They said the HSSC failed to release the results of the exam conducted in February last year to fill 7,471 posts of TGT.
Surender Rawat, one of the aspirants, said, “We planted saplings while trying to deliver a message that we are not here to create disruption. The state government and the HSSC have failed in their duty, and our protest is against their lapses.”
Hemant, a youth from Hisar, alleged that the state government was only whiling away time and delaying the declaration of results.
“This is unjust for the youth as well as people of the state. The government should release the results and complete the recruitment process at the earliest,” they said.
The protesters planted saplings in the open outside the HSSC office premises.
