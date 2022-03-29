Protests mark Day 1 of trade unions' nationwide strike

Panchkula, March 28
On a two-day nationwide strike call given by a joint forum of the central trade unions, several protests were organised at various places across the district on Monday.
The protests were held at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, and outside the MC office in Sector 14 and bus stand in Sector 5.
At the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, contractual health employees under the banner of the CITU staged a protest over various demands, mainly regularisation of jobs.
At the Sector 5 bus stand depot, the protest took place under the banner of Haryana Roadways Karamchari Sanjha Morcha over roadways employees long pending demands. Their demands include regularisation of contractual workers, increase buses in state roadways fleet and skill up gradation of drivers and conductors.
At the civic body office in Sector 14, members of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh Haryana also extended their support to the nationwide protest. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...