Protests mark Day 1 of trade unions' nationwide strike

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 28

On a two-day nationwide strike call given by a joint forum of the central trade unions, several protests were organised at various places across the district on Monday.

ASHA workers protest at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

The protests were held at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, and outside the MC office in Sector 14 and bus stand in Sector 5.

At the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, contractual health employees under the banner of the CITU staged a protest over various demands, mainly regularisation of jobs.

Bank employees protest in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune Photo: Manoj Mahajan

At the Sector 5 bus stand depot, the protest took place under the banner of Haryana Roadways Karamchari Sanjha Morcha over roadways employees long pending demands. Their demands include regularisation of contractual workers, increase buses in state roadways fleet and skill up gradation of drivers and conductors.

At the civic body office in Sector 14, members of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh Haryana also extended their support to the nationwide protest. —