PSEB class X exams: 150 Mohali schools claim 100% result

Mohali, April 18

Saloni (97.54%) of Government Senior Secondary School, Singhpura, Kurali, Annu Kumari (96.77%) of Government High School, Desu Majra, and Hansika Mehra (96.46%) of Government Girls Senior Secondary, Sohana, bagged the top three spots in the district in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results.

Saloni emerged as the Class X topper in the district by scoring 634/650. She was placed 12th on the provisional merit list for the state. Annu Kumari bagged the second position in the district by scoring 629/650. She is placed 17th on the merit list, and Hansika Mehra scored 627/650 to claim the third spot.

Out of 220 schools in the district, 150 schools claimed a 100 per cent result. District topper Saloni, the daughter of Kamaldeep Kumar, a GMCH-32 security personnel, said she aspires to become a doctor. Jandpur resident Annu Kumari said she wants to prepare for the civil service examination. Hansika Mehra, daughter of Sanjeev Kumar, an electrician, said she wants to be a data scientist.

Scope for improvement

Government High School, Daffarpur, claimed only 30.43 per cent result with only 7 of the 23 clearing the Class 10 exam. Sehajjot Public School, Dhanas, had a 40 per cent result, with only four out of 10 clearing the exam. Dashmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Mundi Kharar, had a 50 per cent result, with six of the total 12 clearing the exam. — TNS

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 18

As per the Class 10 results announced by the Punjab School Education Board, four girls from the district have made it to the merit list.

Arshdeep Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Khant Manpur, secured the 11th position in Punjab and the first position in the district with 97.69 per cent. Sukhmanpreet Kaur of Guru Amardas Public Senior Secondary School secured the 14th rank in the state and second in the district with 97.23 per cent marks; Simranjeet Kaur of GTB Public Senior Secondary School; and Simran Kaur of Baba Biram Dass DAV Public Senior Secondary School secured the 15th position in Punjab and the joint third position in the district with 97.08 per cent.

