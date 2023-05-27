PSEB Class X Exams: Kharar girl Rajandeep Kaur is district topper, gets 97.38%

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 26

Rajandeep Kaur of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Kharar, scored 633 marks out of 650 (97.38%) to claim the top position in the district in the PSEB class X examinations, results of which were declared today. She is placed 175th on the merit list.

Saloni being offered sweets by her mother.

The youngest among three daughters in a farmer Sukhjinder Singh’s family, she wishes to become a chartered accountant. One of her elder sisters is employed in Punjab Secretariat, while the other is in PUNSUP.

Saloni of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Lalru, also scored 633 marks to be placed 199th in the merit list. She was ranked lower than Rajandeep for being older than her.

Saloni is the eldest of two girls and one boy in the family of Baldev Singh, a farmer in dairy business in Lalru. Saloni, now a non-medical student in class XI, wants to be an IT engineer. Her mother Pinky is worried that her daughter is a bookworm and the power of her spectacles is constantly increasing.

Sonu Das of BSH Arya Senior Secondary School, Sohana, scored 631 marks to be placed 303rd in the 304-candidate merit list.

Like last year, there are only three students from Mohali in the merit list this year too.

Mohali (97.22%) claimed the 13th spot in the district-wise tally of overall pass percentage with 8,414 coming out with flying colours out of the total 8,655 who appeared in the exam. Last year, the district was placed 15th out of the total 23 in the state and had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99. As many as 9,401 candidates from the district had appeared in the exams and 9,307 of them cleared it.

As many as 2,81,327 candidates appeared for the exam in the state this year, out of which 2,74,400 passed (97.54%) the examination. Pathankot (99.19%), Kapurthala (99.02%) and Amritsar (98.97%) claimed the top three spots in the district-wise tally of overall pass percentage.

Gagandeep Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhian, Faridkot, scored a dream 650/650 to bag the first position in the examination.

13th in pass %age, Mohali betters rank